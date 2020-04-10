1 dead after small plane crashes into Florida home

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating after a small plane crashed into a home, killing one person.

The incident was reported Thursday around 5pm at a home on 76th Street in the Florida Keys.

Authorities say the home was vacant at the time, and that there have so far been no reported injuries or fatalities on the ground.

Officials also reported that they found a parachute near the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time and authorities say they are still unsure how many people were onboard.

The incident is still under investigation.