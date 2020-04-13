1 dead in police-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a 56-year-old man is dead after he engaged responding officers with a gun.

Officials say they were called to the 2500 block of Northeast 11th Court around 10:30 pm on Sunday for a domestic- related incident.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect identified as Miguel Gomez opened fire on the officers. The officers then returned fire.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene, while no one else was injured.

It is unclear what led to the initial incident. Authorities are still investigating.