1 million doses of anti-malaria drug heading to Florida to treat coronavirus patients

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, one million doses of a drug used to treat malaria and lupus are being shipped to Florida to treat coronavirus patients.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that Amneal Pharmaceuticals is sending a massive shipment of hydroxychloroquine to the state and it’s expected to arrive on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceuticals is also sending a shipment of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, an antibiotic commonly known as a Z-Pak, to Florida from India.

The combination of those two drugs has been used to treat COVID-19 patients across Florida.

Gov. DeSantis said those drugs would be delivered to hospitals right away.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.

However, health officials said it hasn’t been fully vetted as a treatment for COVID-19 and does have side effects.