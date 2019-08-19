1 person injured after active shooter reported in Indian River County

The Indian River Sheriffs Department is reporting that they have arrested a man who was reportedly walking down a street with a shot gun and shooting at random cars.

The incident was reported Friday near 3800 block of 44th Street in Gifford.

Officials say they received a call about a driver who was shot in the shoulder by a man who was walking with a shotgun and a flag.

The suspect, 33-year-old Torrevio Ealy, was later located by police as he was walking near a home on 44th Place. Authorities say when Ealy spotted them, he then ran inside the home. Seconds later, Ealy attempted to flee the area, however, he was captured by officials with the SWAT team.

Investigators searched the home and found three other firearms and a large amount of drugs. Officials also reported that at least two of the guns were stolen.

Ealy has since been arrested and taken to the Indian River County Jail on charges of attempted felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, and resisting arrest without violence.

His bond has been set at $217,000.