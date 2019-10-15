1-year-old dead after being run over while playing in driveway

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a 1-year-old has died after he was accidentally ran over while playing in the driveway of a home.

The incident occurred Monday morning at a home on Amaryllis Avenue in Pahokee.

Officials say Antonio Milian was backing out of the driveway of his home when he felt a bump and then heard screaming.

When Milian got out of his vehicle, he found the one-year-old boy trapped under the passenger side of the car.

The child was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other details about the case were given.