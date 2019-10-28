1-year-old one of the victims in tragic boating accident

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is reporting at a 1-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman were the victim’s of a tragic boating accident on the intracoastal Sunday.

The incident occurred near Sewall’s Point and Sandsprit Park just after 8 pm.

Officials say the victims, 1-year-old Hudson Matakaetis and 28-year-old Paige Barrett, were ejected from the boat when it crashed, however, they did not give any details on what the boat crashed in to or how the incident occurred.

The victims were rushed to an area hospital with extremely serious injuries and later passed away.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has since taken over the investigation and will be releasing more information on the incident once it becomes available.