10-Year-old dies during mid-flight emergency

A 10-year-old girl has died after suffering a medical emergency while on a flight from Los Angles to Seattle.

The incident occurred on Delta airlines flight #2423 around 6pm Thursday, just after the flight left the Los Angeles International Airport.

Authorities reported that young girl went into cardiac arrest mid-flight and that the captain of the airplane immediately returned the aircraft to the airport so that officials on the ground could administer emergency care.

Despite all their efforts, emergency personnel could not revive the child, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement:

“LAFD paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help.”

The LAPD reported that they have concluded their investigation and that foul play is not suspected in the girl’s death.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office, however, is still investigating.