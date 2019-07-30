100-million Americans victims of massive Capital One hack

According to Capital One, a data breach exposed information of about 100-million Americans and six-million Canadians.

The bank disclosed a hacker compromised 140-thousand Social Security numbers, 80-thousand bank account numbers, and personal information from credit card applications over the last 14 years.

The FBI arrested a suspect identified as 33-year-old Paige Thompson.

Police linked Thompson to the Capitol One breach after executing a search warrant at her Seattle home.

According to court records, she was able to gain access by exploiting a misconfigured web application in the system’s firewall.

Capital One says they have fixed the problem and expect to incur between $100 million and $150 million in costs related to the hack.

The company’s stock was down 5 percent as of Tuesday.

Thompson appeared in court Monday and will remain in custody until her next hearing on August 1.

If convicted, she faces about five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.