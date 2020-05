100-year-old World War II veteran from Virginia survived COVID-19!

Lloyd Falk was released from the hospital this week after a 58-day battle with the virus. Falk was one of the hospital’s first COVID-19 patients when he was admitted on March 24.

Doctors, nurses, and hospital staff lined up to cheer Falk as he got ready to go home.

“We salute you, Mr. Falk. Your courage and resilience inspires us all,” the hospital posted on Facebook.