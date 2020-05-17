108-Year-Old New Jersey Woman Recovers from COVID-19

Sylvia Goldsholl calls herself a “survivor.”

The 108-year-old New Jersey resident has lived through both the 1918 flu pandemic and the current coronavirus pandemic.

Goldsholl, who lives at a nursing home in Allendale, New Jersey, has recovered from the virus, after being diagnosed last month, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a press conference on Thursday.

"A tremendous life, a tremendous spirit, and a tremendous show of strength," the governor wrote about Goldsholl.

“A tremendous life, a tremendous spirit, and a tremendous show of strength,” the governor wrote in the tweet about Goldsholl.

Meanwhile, she told a television station, “I survived everything because I was determined to survive.”

Rather than discussing the virus, she focused on her family.

“The oldest of four children and I was the smartest one from the bunch,” she said. “I am a survivor. I’ve got to come out on the top of every list.”

The staff at Allendale Community for Senior Living shared her story on Facebook, describing her as the “model of positive perseverance.”