10th death reported in ICE custody this year

Humanitarians and doctors are requesting better healthcare options for those in ICE custody after a 10th person has died in the matter of 6 months.

Officials are reporting that the latest death occurred at a holding facility in Texas.

42-year-old Ramiro Hernandez Ibarra was awaiting deportation to Mexico when he became ill and died of complications due to septic shock after being transported to the hospital.

The agency did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his death, however, with the death toll surpassing the 8 reported deaths in 2019, humanitarians are calling for the release of nearly 23,000 who do not have criminal records or convictions.

Carlos- Franco-Paredes who is a professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine’s Infectious diseases division echoed this sentiment in an open letter about the ICE holding facilities and the coronavirus.

Franco-Paredes wrote that if the coronavirus were to get into the facilities it could be lethal to both employees and detainees due to the lack of healthcare and their high density populations.

“For an immigration detention center that holds 1500 detainees, we can estimate that 500-650 may acquire the infection,” Franco-Paredes ” of these, 100 to 150 individuals may develop severe disease potentially requiring admission to an intensive care until. Of these, 10-15 individuals may die from respiratory failure,” he continued.