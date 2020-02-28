11-year-old local girl credited with saving grandma’s life

An 11-year-old girl from Boca Raton is being called a hero after her quick thinking helped save her grandmother’s life.

11-year-old Rilee stayed home sick from school on Tuesday with her grandmother keeping a close eye on her.

Her grandmother who suffers from type 1 diabetes, says while she prepared to walk out of the door for an appointment she began feeling sick and sat down on the couch.

A few minutes later, Rilee came out of a room to find her grandmother slumped over on the couch. That’s when the 11-year-old sprang into action and went to her neighbor’s home to ask for help.

The neighbor then called the paramedics who arrived just in time to help Rilee’s grandmother out of her state of diabetic shock.

Rilee’s grandmother says she is glad she taught all 5 of her grandchildren about her condition and what to do when they think something is wrong.

Rilee says she is just glad that she was home and was able to help save her grandmother’s life.