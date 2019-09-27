11-year-old steals car and drives over 200-miles to find man he met on social media

Police in South Carolina say the pulled over an 11-year-old who reportedly stole his older brother’s vehicle and drove over 200 miles in an attempt to find a man he met on the Snapchat app.

The child was located by police on Monday morning just after midnight in Simpsonville.

Authorities say they noticed the boy driving the vehicle alone and conducted a traffic stop on him.

The 11-year-old, who has not been named due to his age, told authorities that he was on his way to meet a man he met on the app and planned to “live with” him. The child told police that the unknown male gave him an address but that he had gotten lost because the GPS on his father’s iPad lost signal and when he attempted to find the address on his Snapchat account, it had been deleted.

Authorities contacted the child’s father who was over 200 -miles away and in the process of reporting him missing. The father and brother immediately drove to pick up the child.

Officials have retained the iPad and are currently working to identify the man who reportedly sent the child the address.