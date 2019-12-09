12-year-old arrested after threatening to kill several fellow students

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 12-year-old girl who reportedly used her social media account to threaten to kill several students at her middle school.

The incident was reported Friday by a parent and a student of Falcon Cove Middle School.

Officials say the young girl first posted a list of students who she would like to kill to her Snapchat. She then created a second post warning students that they would die on Monday.

The child has since been arrested and faces two counts of making a written threat to kill and making a false report about a firearm.