13-year-old killed in attack as family traveled back to the US after vacation in Mexico

A 13-year-old is dead after he and his family were attacked while they traveled back to the US after visiting relatives in Mexico.

The incident occurred Saturday night on a highway just south of Texas, in the state of Tamaulipas.

Not much is known about the case at this time, however, authorities did report that the highway the family was traveling on is considered “high-risk” because it travels through an area that is disputed by several criminal groups.

Additionally, while, the identity of the family was not released, the attorney general’s office said the teen was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S.