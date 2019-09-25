14-year-old Floridian survives anchor piercing his brain

A Florida teenager is lucky to be alive after part of a boat anchor went into his skull, impaling his brain.

Caleb Bennett was fishing with his friends when an anchor fell off the boat and lodged in his head.

The 14-year-old’s parents were vacationing in the Bahamas at the time and rushed home to see him, not knowing what to expect.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, where the medical staff was stunned by his condition.

Caleb was placed in a medically induced coma, and part of his skull was removed to allow his brain room to swell.

His condition after he woke up was unclear to his family.

They worried about whether teen would be able to walk or talk.

However, he made a miraculous recovery within a week, and months later, it is although the accident never occurred.

Caleb’s recovery from the freak accident is “one in 1,000,000,” according to his doctor.

He told Inside Edition, his friends now call him “The Anchorman.”