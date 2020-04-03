15 Things To Do Indoors To Keep You Busy This Weekend

It’s the weekend! Normally we’d be planing a bunch out outings and gatherings, but unfortunately we’re quarantined.
Here is a list of things you can do indoors to help past time.
- Get takeout from a restaurant you’ve been wanting to try. Make a recipe you’ve had bookmarked forever. Or look for new recipes to make once things settle down.
- Sports fan can read up on the history of your favorite sport or team, so when they start playing again, you’ll have an even greater appreciation for it. Revisit an old game, like on TV or YouTube. Or watch a sports documentary.
- Take a virtual museum tour, like the ones on Google’s Arts & Culture page. Read books or watch movies you never had time for before. Or try learning a new language.
- Host a virtual happy hour with your friends. Break out board games and puzzles to do with your family. Or try something artsy, like painting or an adult coloring book.
- If you just want to relax . . . Meditate. Take a bath. Or just take a nap.