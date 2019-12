A Miami-Dade teenager appeared in juvenile court Tuesday morning after police said he accidentally shot and killed two other teenagers.

According to police, 15-year-old Joseph Blanco was playing with a gun at home when it accidentally went off on November 25, 2019.

Reports say, one bullet killed 14-year-old Julio Labrada and 15-year-old Jose Villarreal III.

Blanco is facing two counts of manslaughter and will be tried in adult court for the rest of his case.