15-year-old killed while attending a Halloween party

Authorities in Southwest Miami-Dade are currently searching for answers after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while attending a Halloween party Saturday night.

The incident was reported at a home on Southwest 132nd Avenue.

Witnesses say the teen identified as Angel Cueli and several others were standing on the side of the house when the shooter approached them in a black sedan and fired several rounds.

The shooter then fled the area in the vehicle.

Cueli was flown to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are still searching for information that will lead them to the shooter.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact your local police department.