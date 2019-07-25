16 Marines arrested on human smuggling and drug charges

Sixteen Marines in Southern California were arrested Thursday and are facing charges for various crimes.

The accused Marines were arrested at Camp Pendleton during Battalion formation.

The Marines are facing charges related to their alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses.

Officials say information from a previous human smuggling investigation led to the arrests.

” The 1st Marine Division is committed to justice and the rule of law, and will continue to fully cooperate with Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on this matter,” officials said in a statement. “Any Marines found to be in connection with these alleged activities will be questioned and handled accordingly with respect to due process.”

Officials did not identify the accused Marines nor disclose any additional information.

None of the Marines were serving on the U.S.-Mexico border.