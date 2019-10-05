16-year-old issues ‘urgent’ warning about dangers of vaping

A Wisconsin teenager has an urgent message for his peers about the dangers of vaping.

Logan Krahn, 16, has been through a “frightening medical ordeal.”

The American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, says he is the first patient to be treated in the pediatric intensive care unit because of vaping.

Logan was admitted to his local hospital two weeks ago and later diagnosed with Chemical Pneumonitis.

The condition could have been fatal for the teen after doctors said his lungs kept filling with fluid, making it impossible for him to breathe on his own.

Logan now has permanent lung damage.

“If you do not smoke or vape now, please do not start,” Logan warned during a news conference with medical staff. “But if you do, I urge you to stop and get some help.”

Related content: