On Monday an Amber Alert was issued after police in New York believed that 16-year-old Karol Sanchez may have been kidnapped in the Bronx.

A video showed Sanchez being dragged into a car by a group of men while walking with her mother in the Bronx on Monday night. The teen’s mother was pushed to the ground by the men but she was able to tell authorities a description of the men.

On Tuesday she was found safe after her abduction.