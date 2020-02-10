17-year-old dies after being shot in eye with BB gun

Authorities in Tampa are reporting that a 17-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the eye with a BB gun.

The incident occurred on February 1st in the parking lot of a bank.

According to the report, the teen and an 8-year-old were sitting in a vehicle while the 8-year-old’s father used the ATM.

At some point, the 8-year-old moved the loaded BB gun causing it to discharge and strike the 17-year-old in the eye.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the incident.