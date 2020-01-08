176 Dead in 737 Plane Crash in Iran

There are no survivors after a plane crashed near Tehran with around 180 passengers and crew on board.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was bound for Kiev when it went down shortly after take off today.

Emergency responders rushed to the area but reported the fire was so heavy that any rescue was impossible.

The Boeing 737 (not the MAX) reportedly crashed after experiencing technical issues.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine confirmed there are no survivors. He says the country’s embassy in Tehran is now trying to clarify the circumstances of the crash. Boeing released a statement saying they are gathering more information.

The plane involved is a 737, but it is not a 737 Max that was involved in the two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia due to system failures.

Again the cause 0f this crash is under investigation, but there us widespread speculation the crash is linked to the missile launches from Iran.