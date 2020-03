South Florida leads the state in coronavirus cases.

Broward County has a total of 80 confirmed cases, Miami-Dade County has a total of 76 confirmed cases, and Palm Beach County has a total of 19 confirmed cases.

The information has been compiled on the state’s new COVID-19 dashboard intended to keep “Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the state of the virus.” Officials say they will update the dashboard twice a day.