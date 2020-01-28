19-year-old charged with sexually assaulting woman in her apartment

Boynton Beach Police arrested Frantz Demezier,19, after he allegedly punched and sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment.

Police say Demezeir approached the woman while she was sitting outside at Fairfield Apartments. He asked her for a cigarette, but when she reached for one he punched her and then dragged her into the apartment by her hair and assaulted her.

Police recovered shoes left at the scene that connected Demezeir. Police say the DNA found in the shoes matched the suspect. The victim also gave a description matching Demezeir and was able to identify him out of a photo lineup.

Frantz Demezier has been charged with sexual assault, burglary and false imprisonment. He is currently being held without bond, and faces life in prison if convicted.