19-year-old offered police job after turning in $135K found on side of road

An Albuquerque, New Mexico teen who found a bag filled with $135,000 in cash has been offered a potential police job.

According to KRQE, 19-year-old José Nuñez Romaniz went to a Wells Fargo ATM to get money to buy socks for his grandfather when he found a clear bag with $135K inside.

Romaniz did the right thing and called the 1-800 number on the ATM and then the police.

It turns out the Wells Fargo subcontractor tasked with filling the ATM left the cash out by accident.

Due to his honesty, the Albuquerque Police Chief invited Romaniz to apply for a job as a public safety officer while he’s in school. Romaniz is currently studying criminal justice at Central New Mexico Community College, and he hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The college student also received a $500 check from New Mexico electricity provider PNM, a gift card from a local restaurant, season tickets to the University of New Mexico Lobos football games and a signed football by former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher from ESPN radio.