19-year-old threatens to shoot up Santaluces Community High School

Officials have arrested a former Santaluces Community high school student after he reportedly threatened to “shoot up” the school.

The threat was first reported to authorities on February 3rd after 19-year-old Richard Dye posted the threat on his Instagram page stating:

“I’m deadass boutta shoot up Santaluces Community High School.”

Teachers also told authorities that this was not the first threat from Dye and that the former student made similar threats toward teachers in the past.

Authorities then went to Dye’s home where they made contact with his mother. The mother, however, informed them that she reported her son missing on Jan. 30th.

She also told them that her son has been “off of his medication” and that “he had not been himself. ”

The Palm Beach Sheriffs Office were able to local Dye by pinging his cellphone and found that he had been hiding out in Orlando.

He has since been arrested and was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury. He is being held without bond.