2 charges dropped against woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago

Prosecutors have dropped 2 out of the 4 charges against 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild, the woman who is accused of leading law enforcement on a wild chase through two barricades in earlier this year at Mar-a-Lago.

Roemhild was arrested Jan. 31 after dancing on her vehicle, acting erratically then driving through the security checkpoints that were set up along South Ocean Boulevard ahead of a weekend visit by President Donald Trump.

Court documents show charges of fleeing from police and resisting an officer without violence were dropped this week.

Roemhild, who is from Connecticut and is an opera singer, still faces two felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Her next hearing date scheduled for July 23.