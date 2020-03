According to court records, two Chinese men have pleaded guilty to illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base.

24-year-old Jielun Zhang and Yuhao Wang, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Key West federal court.

Zhang, and Wang were charged with illegally photographing a U.S. defense installation, and they each face a year in prison plus a $100,00 fine.

Since 2018, four Chinese nationals have been caught taking pictures of Key West military bases.