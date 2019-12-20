2 dead, 2 injured in North Carolina municipal building shooting

2 people are dead and 2 others have been injured after a shooting at a municipal building in North Carolina.

The incident began around 6:40 a.m. Friday at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building in Winston- Salem.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they reported that they could still hear gun fire coming from inside of the building.

Police immediately engaged the gunman identified as 61-year-old Steven DeWayne Haizlip, and fatally injured him in the shootout outside of the building.

48-year-old Terry Lee Cobb Jr. who was fatally injured by Haizlip was pronounced dead at the scene. An officer and another employee were also injured by Haizlip and remain in the hospital at this time.

Witnesses describe the scene as a workplace dispute between two men who had a longstanding dislike of each other. They also reported that the suspect and the deceased victim got into an argument on Thursday, just one day before the shooting.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, including the discovery that Haizlip was armed with two handguns.

This is a developing story.