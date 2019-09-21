2 dead, 8 injured in SC bar shooting, suspect or suspects at large

Police say two people are dead and eight others have been injured following a shooting at a bar in South Carolina early Saturday.

Two adult males fatally shot, and four injured victims were airlifted to medical facilities for treatment, according to The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Four other people were taken to local facilities with noncritical injuries, according to the LCSO.

An eleventh victim who was injured while fleeing the scene also recieved treatment for minor injuries, LCSO added.

The victims’ identities have not released been released at the time.

At this time, authorities don’t know whether more than one person fired a weapon nor do they have any suspects in custody, according to a statement.

“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured.

“The shooter or shooters are out there,” he added. “We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody.”

Officials say a large crowd was at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill around 2 a.m. when the shooting occurred and that shots were fired inside and outside the bar.

This story is developing.