2 killed, 2 injured in Belle Glade shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Belle Glade.

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening along Martin Luther King Blvd.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 8:30 p.m.

The first deputies on scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the street.

He was transported to the hospital where he did shortly after.

Deputies found three other victims being treated at Lakeside Medical Center, two of which had gunshot wounds.

One of the two victims later died..

The third victim was injured after being struck by a car fleeing the scene.

The victims have not been identified, and a motive has not been established at this time.