2 killed in Central Florida during New Year’s party shooting

Orange County Sheriff’s responded to a scene at a club in a shopping plaza north of Orlando after a shooting occurred that left two men dead.

According to reports, over 250 people fled the scene after the shots were fired.

Security was at the event but appeared to be outside when the shooting broke out.

“We are told some security guards were outside at the time of the shooting, but investigators say they don’t believe they screened or searched any of the party-goers before entering,” Jamie Hoffman of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say they are still looking for a suspect.