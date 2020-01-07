2 Mississippi men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket

47-year-old Odis Latham, and 48-year-old Russell Sparks of Mississippi were arrested after they submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued on.

According to authorities, the two men were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.

The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket early Monday morning. Officers were told the suspects presented an altered a $100,000 ticket that appeared to have the winning numbers glued onto it.

The two men were set to appear on court Tuesday.