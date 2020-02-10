2 officers injured in shooting at Walmart

Two officers are recovering in the hospital after they were shot by a gunman who opened fire at a Walmart in Arkansas.

The incident was reported Monday morning at the store in Forrest City.

Officials say they received a call about a man making threats in the grocery section of the store.

When officers arrived the suspect, who was said to be known to police, opened fire as authorities approached him.

Authorities then fired back striking, the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a press conference Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee identified the officers as Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington, and reported that despite the fact that neither of the officers were wearing bullet-resistant vest, they are expect to be ok.

Authorities have also since publicly released the name of the suspect as Bobby Gibbs.

An investigation into the incident is still pending.