2 people arrested after man’s body was found in Okeechobee County street

Okeechobee County police have arrested two people after officials found a 24-year-old man’s body in the street early Sunday morning.

Sheriff officials said deputies responded to the scene on the 200 block of NE 14 Ave., where they found the body of Tohermain Rosier. Rosier was pronounced dead at the scene but cause of death is still unknown.

31-year-old Derrick Levi Clay, and 25-year-old Cheyenne Mackenzie Smith, have been arrested and both face charges.

Clay was charged with one count of murder. Smith was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.