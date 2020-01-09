2-year-old hit by foul ball at Astros game has permanent brain injury

A 2-year-old girl who was hit by a foul ball at a Houston Astros game about seven months ago has permanent brain damage according to the attorney representing the girl’s family.

The young girl was injured in the fourth inning of a game between the Astros and the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on May 29. Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a foul that caused the ball to hit the child. Almora immediately fell into tears.

The girl’s seat was 10-feet past where the netting was at in the Minute Maid Park.

The attorney told the Houston Chronicle “She (the child) has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent,” “She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved.”

Mithoff said that doctors have described the brain injury as the equivalent of a stroke in its effect on the girl’s central nervous system.

This is not the first dangerous incident that the MLB has faced. For the past years the MLB has struggled with issues regarding ballpark safety.

In August, the Astros extended the netting to cover more seats at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and in December, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that for the 2020 season “all 30 clubs will have netting in place that extends substantially beyond the far end of the dugout.”