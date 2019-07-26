2-year-old injured on a baggage claim conveyor belt

A woman is reporting that her 2-year-old son was injured at an Atlanta airport after he climbed up on a baggage claim conveyor belt and was taxied into a baggage room.

The incident occurred Monday at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

According to the report, the two-year-old’s mother says she put him down so that she could print her airline ticket at an unmanned Spirit ticket counter. When she looked up she saw her son on the conveyor belt behind the counter.

The Atlanta police department reported that they received a call from a TSA staff member in the baggage room stating that they found a child with a broken hand.

Spirit Airlines has since released a statement saying the station the woman and child were using was closed and that they are working with TSA agents to make sure the correct procedures were followed.