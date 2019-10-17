20 Ancient Coffins Unearthed In Egypt

Archaeologists have made a stunning discovery of 20 ancient coffins near the Egyptian city of Luxor.

Egypt’s antiquities ministry says the intricately decorated and brightly-colored coffins were found near the Valley of the Kings, where pharaohs were buried.

The ministry says the coffins were buried in two layers, and called it “one of the largest and most important discoveries in recent years.”

The coffins are believed to be thousands of years old.

Most of the tombs at Asasif, which is close to the Valley of the Kings, are from the Late Period (664-332BC) of ancient Egypt.

However, there are also tombs from the earlier 18th Dynasty (1550-1292BC), which was the first of the New Kingdom and included the famous pharaohs Ahmose, Hatshepsut, Thutmose III, Amenhotep III, Akhenaton and Tutankhamun.

More details will be released at a news conference Saturday.