20-year-old arrested with machete, guns and knives in car

Palm Beach County deputies arrested a man after they say they found a number of illegal materials in his car.

When an officer approached 20-year-old Joshua Shields’ car he noticed the smell of marijuana, leading the officer to conduct a search.

According to authorities, deputies found a machete under the driver’s seat, a loaded gun in the center console with two loaded magazines, several bullet casings and four knives. In the trunk of the car, they found a pistol with no serial number, ammunition boxes, a bong, marijuana, black gloves, bolt cutters, a window punch, a stolen license plate and a fake license plate.

Shields was charged with possession of marijuana, theft and concealed carry of a firearm without a permit.