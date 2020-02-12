$20,000 reward offered for information after dolphins found stabbed, shot to death off Florida coast

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has reported that biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found a dead dolphin off the coast of Naples late last week.

Officials say the animal had been fatally wounded by a bullet or a sharp object. Within the same week, another dolphin was discovered alongside Pensacola Beach. The animal had a bullet in its left side.

Officials need the public’s help in finding out more information about these attacks.

According to NOAA, biologists believe these cases may stem from humans feeding the animals, which then leads to them associating humans and boats with food. This can then put them in harm’s way.

If you have any information on these attacks, call the NOAA Enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964. Tips may be left anonymously.

Officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.