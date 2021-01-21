2000s country hitmaker Darryl Worley has announced he’ll resume touring this month

Courtesy of Absolute Publicity

Amid the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person country concerts are few and far between. However, Darryl Worley is heading back out on the road, beginning Friday, for his Country Rewind Tour.

Darryl is best known for his chart-topping early 2000s hits “I Miss My Friend,” “Have You Forgotten?” and “Awful, Beautiful Life.” Over the course of that decade, he charted 18 singles in total.



Launching this weekend in Fernandina Beach, Florida, the Country Rewind Tour also features appearances from supporting acts Bryan White and Wade Hayes.



“Everyone needs to work and pay the bills, so for me, this is another prayer answered,” says Darryl of his return to the road after nearly a year being benched by the pandemic.

“I’m so thankful to be going out and making some music with my friends and for my friends. I hope we can make everybody forget about all the difficult times we are experiencing, relax for a while and enjoy an evening together,” he adds.



The Country Rewind Tour is set to run through April. Tickets are available now; it is not immediately clear what social distance and safety protocols will be in place at the indoor shows.

By Carena Liptak

