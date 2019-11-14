2019 CMA Award Winners

Wow, just wow!

It was GIRL POWER filled evening at last night’s CMA Awards, from the all female open to Garth’s Entertainer of the Year speech, there wasn’t a dull moment.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Music Event of the Year

‘All My Favorite People’ – Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

‘Brand New Man’ – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

‘Dive Bar’ – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

‘What Happens in a Small Town’ – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

‘Center Point Road’ – Thomas Rhett

‘Cry Pretty’ – Carrie Underwood

‘Dan + Shay’ – Day + Shay

‘Desperate Man’ – Eric Church

‘Girl’ – Maren Morris

Single of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

“GIRL” – Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country” – Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

“Rainbow” – Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila” – Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Some Of It” – Eric Church

Congratulations to ALL the winners from the 53rd Annual CMA Awards