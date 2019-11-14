2019 CMA Award Winners

Wow, just wow!
It was GIRL POWER filled evening at last night’s CMA Awards, from the all female open to Garth’s Entertainer of the Year speech, there wasn’t a dull moment.
Entertainer of the Year
- Garth Brooks
- Carrie Underwood
- Eric Church
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Music Event of the Year
- ‘All My Favorite People’ – Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
- ‘Brand New Man’ – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
- ‘Dive Bar’ – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
- ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
- ‘What Happens in a Small Town’ – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
New Artist of the Year
- Cody Johnson
- Ashley McBryde
- Midland
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
- ‘Center Point Road’ – Thomas Rhett
- ‘Cry Pretty’ – Carrie Underwood
- ‘Dan + Shay’ – Day + Shay
- ‘Desperate Man’ – Eric Church
- ‘Girl’ – Maren Morris
Single of the Year
- “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
- “GIRL” – Maren Morris
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
- “Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
- “Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
- “Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
- “GIRL” – Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
- “God’s Country” – Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
- “Rainbow” – Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
- “Tequila” – Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Music Video of the Year
- “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
- “GIRL” – Maren Morris
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
- “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
- “Some Of It” – Eric Church
Congratulations to ALL the winners from the 53rd Annual CMA Awards