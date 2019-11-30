2019 Hurricane season officially over!

Saturday, Nov. 30, marks the end of Hurricane season for 2019!

According to the NOAA, the season produced 18 named storms, including three major hurricanes.

The 2019 season marks the fourth consecutive above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, the NOAA says.

Hurricane season for 2020 will begin on Monday, June 1.

The active 2019 #HurricaneSeason is coming to an end Nov. 30 — 2019 marks the 4th consecutive above-normal #Atlantic hurricane season. How did it compare with our prediction? See https://t.co/LZ143XQd6e via @NWS pic.twitter.com/m3gQenkMiy — NOAA (@NOAA) November 26, 2019

Hurricane names for 2020 thus far include Birtha, Cristobal, Dolly, and Edouard, according to reports.