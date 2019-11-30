2019 Hurricane season officially over!

Saturday, Nov. 30, marks the end of Hurricane season for 2019!

According to the NOAA, the season produced 18 named storms, including three major hurricanes.

The 2019 season marks the fourth consecutive above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, the NOAA says.

Hurricane season for 2020 will begin on Monday, June 1.

Hurricane names for 2020 thus far include Birtha, Cristobal, Dolly, and Edouard, according to reports.

