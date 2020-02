Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best animated feature

Toy Story 4

Best original screenplay

Parasite

Best adapted screenplay

Jojo Rabbit

Best live action short

The Neighbors’ Window

Best animated short

Hair Love

Best production design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best costume design Little Women Best documentary American Factory Best documentary short Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) Best supporting actress Laura Dern, Marriage Story Best cinematography 1917 Best sound editing Ford v Ferrari Best sound mixing 1917

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari