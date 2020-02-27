2020 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Girl, Maren Morris
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
“Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town
Music Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor,” Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s)
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne