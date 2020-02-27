2020 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Girl, Maren Morris

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

“Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett

“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town

Music Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor,” Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s)

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

“Some of It,” Eric Church

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne