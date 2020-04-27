2020 ACM Awards to be held in Nashville

Academy of Country Music

Academy of Country Music The 2020 ACM Awards is making an unprecedented move to Nashville.

For the first time in its 55-year history, the country music awards show will take place in Music City, across three of town's historic institutions -- the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe -- making it the first awards show to do so.

ACM CEO Damon Whiteside made the surprise announcement this morning during Nashville MayorJohn Cooper's daily COVID-19 press briefing.

Damon says the historic move comes out concern for the safety and health of the Nashville-based artists and attendees. The Academy will strictly follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's safety guidelines, along with state mandates, in planning the event.

"Now, more than ever, is the time to bring our community together to honor the best in our genre, and there is no more special place to do that than three of the most revered venues in Country Music -- the Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe," Damon says.

The ACMs have set up shop in Las Vegas for several years, having previously taken place in Los Angeles and Dallas. The 2020 ceremony was originally scheduled to occur on April 5, but was postponed to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keith Urban remains as host of the 2020 ACM Awards when it airs on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

