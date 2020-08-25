2020 ACM Awards will be "totally virtual" without a live audience

ABC/Image Group LA

For the first time in history, the ACM Awards will take place virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy of Country Music shared in an Instagram post on Monday that the 55th annual ceremony will be “the first-ever totally virtual” show when it airs next month. It’ll broadcast from three iconic locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and famed singer-songwriter venue Bluebird Cafe.

In response to a fan’s inquiry as to whether an audience will be present, the Academy responded by saying that in compliance with CDC guidelines, there will not be a live audience at this year’s show.

“Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, and for the safety of our artists and crew, the 55th ACM Awards in Nashville will not have a live audience,” the ACM writes, but added that it’s “cooking up the most entertaining show yet.”

Typically held in Las Vegas in April, the 2020 ceremony was postponed from April 5 to September in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The post also revealed that the theme of this year’s show is “A Night of Heart and Hits.”

Keith Urban will host the ACM Awards when it airs on CBS on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.