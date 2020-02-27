2020 ACM Nominees [Full List]

Keith Urban will host the 2020 ACM Awards in April, and we’re pretty excited to see the Aussie run the show.
The list of nominees include Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the list on nominees with 5 nods each, followed by Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Old Dominion and… Justin Bieber!
The 2020 ACM Awards take place April 5th in Las Vegas at 8PM on CBS… Nominees are listed below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR:
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR:
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR:
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen