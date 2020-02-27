2020 ACM Nominees [Full List]

Keith Urban will host the 2020 ACM Awards in April, and we’re pretty excited to see the Aussie run the show.

The list of nominees include Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the list on nominees with 5 nods each, followed by Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Old Dominion and… Justin Bieber!

The 2020 ACM Awards take place April 5th in Las Vegas at 8PM on CBS… Nominees are listed below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR:

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

